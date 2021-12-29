Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $13.60

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $13.18. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 297 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

