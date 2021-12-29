POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.63. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 854 shares traded.

PNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

