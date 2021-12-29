The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 98,059 shares.The stock last traded at $82.85 and had previously closed at $82.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

