China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 179,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

