China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
