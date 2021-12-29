Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 100,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. 82,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,154. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

