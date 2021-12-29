Bbva USA Sells 1,324 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bbva USA cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 294,851 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

