Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.98. 80,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a market cap of $627.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

