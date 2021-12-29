SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,532 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $34,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,727. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.32.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

