Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.
BIRD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,886. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $32.44.
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
