Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

