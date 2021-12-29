Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Electromed in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 8,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,518. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

