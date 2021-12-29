NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

