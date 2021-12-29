Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

