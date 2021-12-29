TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,139. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

