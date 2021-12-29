Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Buy

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 11,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. Titan International has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a P/E ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 2.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

