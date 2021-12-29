TCTC Holdings LLC Has $9.41 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Arcosa worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arcosa by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $3,246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE ACA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

