Hardy Reed LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 94,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.76. 2,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,703. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.15. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 651,274 shares valued at $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

