Mooncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00311464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

