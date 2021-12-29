Velo Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Velo has a total market capitalization of $46.09 million and $1.04 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

