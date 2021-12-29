Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $372.15 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

