MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.73

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYTE. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.