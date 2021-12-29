Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.00

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.86, with a volume of 528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Get Graco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.