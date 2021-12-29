HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 3.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 19,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,180,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HUYA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HUYA by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $3,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

