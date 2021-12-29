HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 3.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 19,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,180,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.
The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
