Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.33

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 23181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

