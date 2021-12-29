Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $572,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

ATVI opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.