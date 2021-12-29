Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

