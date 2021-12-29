First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. 10,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.94. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

