-$0.07 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HYZN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HYZN stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

