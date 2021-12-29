Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA remained flat at $$31.65 during midday trading on Friday. 1,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,554. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

