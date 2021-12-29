Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.97. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Sidoti started coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

VSE stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. VSE has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $793.48 million, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in VSE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VSE by 208.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

