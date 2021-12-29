Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 3,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $425.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12.

