Assemble Protocol (ASM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.61 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.08 million and $8.61 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

