BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0002

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $243,994.88 and approximately $105,712.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007066 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

