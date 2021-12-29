HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.60 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. HyperCash has a market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,884.13 or 1.00463512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056633 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00283176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.00431486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00149061 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

