Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,757. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54.

