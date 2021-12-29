Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,593,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after buying an additional 334,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.52. 2,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

