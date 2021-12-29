Hardy Reed LLC Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,928.47. 8,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,920.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,795.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,694 shares of company stock worth $440,480,864 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

