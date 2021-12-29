Novare Capital Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,085.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,395.83. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,453. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,300.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.