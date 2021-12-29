Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after buying an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $269.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.60 and a fifty-two week high of $270.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

