BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 701 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First National were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First National by 92.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First National by 1,120.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324. The company has a market cap of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 25.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

