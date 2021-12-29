Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,311. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 1,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,531. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 2.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

