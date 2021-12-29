Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Decreased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,141 shares of company stock worth $36,820,756. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

