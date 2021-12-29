Hardy Reed LLC Has $45.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period.

BNDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,169. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

