Hyve (HYVE) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $348,960.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.22 or 0.07878656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,690.44 or 1.00057129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.