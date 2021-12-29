DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $4.66 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00009784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $121.69 million and $2.45 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.22 or 0.07878656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,690.44 or 1.00057129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051435 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

