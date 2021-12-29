Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 585 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 92.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 64,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 475.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.26. 11,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

