Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.47.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,833,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,022. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

