114,350 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $48,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ally Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. 15,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

