Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,482,682 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.72.

UP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.