Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.18. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.